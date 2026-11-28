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The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has formally announced its support for the revised Delimitation Bill, following a party meeting chaired by president M.K. Stalin in Chennai on 28 November 2026. The decision comes after the Union government’s proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% while maintaining the existing proportion of seats for each state, a key demand of the DMK. The bill is scheduled to be introduced during the special session of Parliament beginning 30 November 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, senior DMK leader A. Raja stated that the party’s core demands were included in the proposed bill. Raja explained that Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats, previously 7.18%, would now marginally increase to 7.21%, ensuring no reduction in the state’s representation. He emphasised that the DMK’s decision was consistent with its longstanding position on fair delimitation.
As reported by The Hindu, Raja clarified that the DMK’s support was not a departure from its principles, noting, “Our stand is that the 7.18% share should not be altered. It is being maintained. What is your problem?” He further stated that the party had consulted legal experts and concluded there would be no loss to Tamil Nadu or the country under the revised bill.
In a statement following the party meeting, Raja reiterated, “We have taken this decision based on the principle that Tamil Nadu’s share of 7.18% must remain unchanged... We have agreed on the figure of 59. The DMK President has given us full authority to make any other amendments as may be necessary.” Coverage revealed that this marks a significant shift from the DMK’s earlier stance, as the party had previously led efforts among southern states to oppose changes to seat distribution.
“Since the Bill allows 50 per cent uniform increase in the number of seats for all states, the DMK has decided to support the Bill. We have always batted for a Fair Delimitation. Our stance on this issue has not changed,” A. Raja said.
As highlighted by Scroll, the DMK’s resolution to support the bill was passed after deliberations among its MPs. The party leadership asserted that the bill’s provisions would protect Tamil Nadu’s representation and that procedural issues could be addressed through amendments if necessary.
Analysis showed that the DMK’s decision has drawn criticism from some opposition leaders. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor argued that the DMK risked abandoning its longstanding defence of state rights by supporting the bill, suggesting that the proportional increase in seats could still favour states with higher populations.
In the context of the broader opposition, reporting indicated that the INDIA bloc held meetings to coordinate their response to the bill, with some parties expressing concerns about the impact on southern states and the balance of power in Parliament.
“We want the status quo to prevail,” DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran stated after the party’s internal discussions, reflecting the party’s insistence on protecting Tamil Nadu’s seat share.
Further details emerged as the DMK’s support was linked to the bill’s provision for a 25-year freeze on the proportion of seats allocated to each state. The party had previously opposed the April 2026 version of the bill, which it argued would disadvantage states that had successfully implemented family planning measures.
At the end of the party’s deliberations, statements confirmed that all DMK parliamentarians were directed to attend the special session, underscoring the importance of the proposed constitutional amendments and the party’s participation in the legislative process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.