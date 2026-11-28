In a statement following the party meeting, Raja reiterated, “We have taken this decision based on the principle that Tamil Nadu’s share of 7.18% must remain unchanged... We have agreed on the figure of 59. The DMK President has given us full authority to make any other amendments as may be necessary.” Coverage revealed that this marks a significant shift from the DMK’s earlier stance, as the party had previously led efforts among southern states to oppose changes to seat distribution.