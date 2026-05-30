DK Shivakumar To Take Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister On 3 June

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DK Shivakumar has been elected as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and will take oath on 3 June 2026 at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan, Bengaluru. The Congress Legislature Party unanimously selected him as its leader following the resignation of Siddaramaiah. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be a simple event, with party leaders urging supporters not to crowd the venue to avoid inconvenience to the public.
According to Deccan Herald, the Congress high command suggested DK Shivakumar’s name for the leadership, which was proposed by Siddaramaiah and accepted without opposition. Party leaders described the process as harmonious, with all members expressing satisfaction over the decision.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the formal election of DK Shivakumar as Congress Legislature Party leader took place at a meeting in Vidhana Soudha. The transition follows Siddaramaiah’s resignation after serving more than half his term, and the Congress party’s central leadership had previously discussed a power-sharing arrangement between the two leaders.
As highlighted by Siasat, Congress state working president G C Chandrashekhar confirmed the swearing-in will occur at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan. Initial confusion regarding the venue was resolved, and the event will be kept modest to reflect the party’s emphasis on service rather than display. Chandrashekhar appealed to supporters to avoid traveling to Bengaluru in large numbers.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, DK Shivakumar will visit district centres after the ceremony to thank party workers and the public, rather than inviting them to the capital. No passes will be issued for the event, and only legislators will receive invitations. The decision for a simple oath-taking was made by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and agreed to by Shivakumar.
"The swearing-in ceremony should not be extravagant. It should be conducted as simply as possible and should reflect a spirit of work and service rather than display or pomp," Chandrashekhar stated.
Further details indicate that the party considered booking thousands of buses to bring supporters to Bengaluru but cancelled these plans due to concerns over fuel shortages and traffic congestion. The party leadership has instructed all workers to cooperate and avoid causing inconvenience to the public.
Key Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, oversaw the Congress Legislature Party meeting where DK Shivakumar was named leader as coverage revealed. Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar’s name, and the transition was described as smooth and without internal dissent.
Inside details from party meetings showed that the new cabinet under DK Shivakumar is expected to include two deputy chief ministers. Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, is likely to be inducted as a minister, with discussions ongoing about his portfolio. The social welfare department is among the options being considered for him.
"Siddaramaiah wants Yathindra in a politically significant department. The social welfare portfolio is among the options under discussion," a senior leader familiar with the talks was quoted as saying.
Party leaders have also decided that DK Shivakumar will personally visit each district to meet supporters after taking oath, rather than holding a large-scale event in Bengaluru as analysis showed. This approach is intended to minimise disruption and ensure public convenience during the transition.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.