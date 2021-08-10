Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati To Recover From 'Taxing Journey'

World No. 1 tennis player, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Western & Southern Open -- the ATP Masters 1000 tournament -- to "recover" and "recuperate" from a "taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo".

Djokovic has been playing non-stop on the Tour, winning the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon. The Serbian was aiming for a "Golden Slam" and had competed at the Tokyo Olympic Games but lost to world No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals, ending his dream of an Olympic gold medal.

Competing in the bronze-medal match, Djokovic lost to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and later withdrew from the mixed doubles bronze-medal match at the Olympics due to a left shoulder injury.