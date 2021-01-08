Divine Maharashtra Train Starts Today; Check Package, Cost Details

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation: First AC and Second AC. The train has enhanced security features in the form of CCTV cameras. The IRCTC has also deployed private security guards on the train.

Singh added that this new deluxe tourist train has a host of features, including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massagers.

Singh also stated that the Divine Maharashtra tour has been designed in line with the government's initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.

The government or PSU employees can also avail the LTC facility on this tour as per their eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance.