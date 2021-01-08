Divine Maharashtra Train Starts Today; Check Package, Cost Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to start operations of the AC Deluxe Tourist Train “Divine Maharashtra” tour from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on Friday, 8 January, to cover the prominent religious and heritage tourist destinations in central India.
“The Divine Maharashtra tour will cover the prominent religious and heritage tourist destinations in central India. This tour will showcase two important Jyotirlingas, i.e., the Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra's Nasik and Ghrishneshwar in Aurangabad, Shirdi Sai and Shani temples and UNESCO World heritage site Ellora caves in the four nights and five days tour,” said Siddharth Singh, IRCTC spokesperson.
The Divine Maharashtra tour package cost is inclusive of train fare, all onboard and off-board meals, hotel stay/arrangements at Shirdi (two nights), guided excursions with English-speaking tour escorts in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and travel insurance for the passengers.
"Beside this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists comprising face mask, hand gloves, sanitiser and also a face shield. Regular temperature checks of all tourists and staff, frequent train sanitisation at halt stations, etc., and other precautions will be ensured," the IRCTC official said.
The train staff will be screened thoroughly and the kitchen and restaurants will be sanitised after every meal.
The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation: First AC and Second AC. The train has enhanced security features in the form of CCTV cameras. The IRCTC has also deployed private security guards on the train.
Singh added that this new deluxe tourist train has a host of features, including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massagers.
Singh also stated that the Divine Maharashtra tour has been designed in line with the government's initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.
The government or PSU employees can also avail the LTC facility on this tour as per their eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined