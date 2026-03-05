Disabled Dalit Man And Migrant Worker Killed In Tamil Nadu Caste Attack

advertisement
A disabled Dalit man and a migrant worker from Odisha were killed in a violent attack in Perumpaththu village, Nanguneri, Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, on 2 March 2026. Six others, including members of an Other Backward Class community, sustained injuries. Police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances and motive behind the attack.
According to Maktoob Media, the attack was allegedly carried out by seven men armed with sickles. The deceased were identified as a disabled Dalit man and a migrant labourer from Odisha. The accused, all aged between 18 and 21, have been remanded to judicial custody following their arrest by the Nanguneri Police Station.
Police reports indicate that the assault may have been planned by a group of young men from dominant intermediate castes, with the intention to intimidate and silence Dalit youth in the area as coverage revealed. One of the accused is reportedly related to a local political figure, but the politician has denied recent contact with the individual.
The region had recently experienced another caste-related attack in August 2023, where a Dalit student and his sister were assaulted. Following that incident, a commission recommended banning caste markers in schools as previous incidents showed. The latest attack has led to renewed protests by both Backward Class and Dalit communities in Perumpaththu village.
“Strict legal action would be taken against anyone spreading provocative, divisive, or violence-inciting content on social media,” stated V. Prassanna Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli district.
The family of the Odisha migrant worker received his body and conducted cremation at the Tirunelveli Corporation crematorium, seeking financial assistance from both the Tamil Nadu and Odisha governments as reporting indicated. In contrast, the family of the Scheduled Caste victim refused to accept the body, demanding the arrest of all those involved and strict action against the perpetrators.
Police have also initiated legal proceedings against individuals posting provocative and divisive content related to the incident on social media. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible for spreading inflammatory messages online as details emerged. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from sharing misleading or inflammatory content to maintain communal harmony and public peace.
The Tirunelveli District Police confirmed that all accused in the March 2 murder incident have been secured and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation continues, with law enforcement monitoring social media for any content that could disrupt public order as further updates confirmed.
“Police also urged the public to avoid sharing misleading or inflammatory messages online and to act responsibly in the interest of communal harmony and public peace.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.