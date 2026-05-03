Diljit Dosanjh Halts Canada Concert Amid Pro-Khalistan Protests

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On 30 April 2026, Diljit Dosanjh interrupted his concert in Calgary, Canada, after noticing a group of attendees waving pro-Khalistan flags. The incident occurred during his ongoing Aura World Tour, which has included multiple performances across Canada and the United States. Dosanjh addressed the protestors directly from the stage, asking them to leave the venue and clarifying his position regarding recent controversies.
According to The Indian Express, Dosanjh responded to criticism from pro-Khalistan groups over his appearance on the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. He explained that his participation was motivated by a desire to highlight issues affecting Punjab, including raising funds for flood relief efforts in the state. Dosanjh stated, “Whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab.”
During the Calgary concert, Dosanjh recalled previous disruptions by similar protestors at his shows in Australia. Coverage revealed that he emphasized his commitment to representing Punjab on national and international platforms, including his appearances on Indian and American television.
Dosanjh addressed the specific controversy regarding his gesture of touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet during his KBC appearance in October 2025. Reporting indicated that certain groups objected to this act due to Bachchan’s alleged links to the events of 1984, though Bachchan has publicly denied any involvement in inciting violence. Dosanjh reiterated that his actions were solely intended to benefit Punjab and its people.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Dosanjh’s recent concerts have also drawn attention for his candid remarks about personal struggles and his ongoing advocacy for love and unity. He told the audience, “I have already left this world. I don’t have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But now I still have to do a few more things before I leave this body.”
“If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television, then keep waving how many flags you want to,” Dosanjh said during the Calgary concert, as reported by the coverage.
Dosanjh’s Aura World Tour began on 23 April 2026 in Vancouver and includes performances in several Canadian cities, with the Canadian leg scheduled to conclude in Toronto on 31 May. Analysis showed that the tour has been marked by both large audiences and heightened scrutiny due to ongoing political tensions.
In addition to his musical performances, Dosanjh has used his public appearances to address issues of mental health and the importance of community support. He has consistently advocated for peace and understanding, stating that he intends to continue speaking about Punjab and its challenges on every available platform as details emerged.
“I will always keep talking about love. For me, this Earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ I was born from this earth, I got my life from this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don’t care how anyone feels about it,” Dosanjh stated during a previous concert.
Dosanjh’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was also referenced during his Calgary performance, where he highlighted the significance of Punjabi representation on global stages. Further coverage noted that Dosanjh continues to use his platform to address historical and contemporary issues affecting the Punjabi community.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.