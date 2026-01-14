Digvijaya Singh To Vacate Rajya Sabha Seat, Will Not Seek Another Term

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has announced that he will not seek a third term in the Rajya Sabha. His current six-year tenure is scheduled to end on 9 April 2026.

Singh has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2014 and previously served as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1993 to 2003. He has also contested and lost two Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2024.