Repolling Underway in West Bengal's Magarhat Paschim And Diamond Harbour

Allegations of EVM tampering were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which claimed that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) was responsible for the irregularities. The BJP demanded repolling in affected booths, particularly in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency, after reporting that voters were prevented from voting for their candidate. Coverage revealed that the TMC denied these allegations, asserting that the BJP was raising false alarms due to anticipated electoral losses.