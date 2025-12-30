HAL's Dhruv NG Helicopter Completes Maiden Flight in Bengaluru

advertisement
The Dhruv NG, a next-generation civil helicopter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), completed its maiden flight at the HAL helicopter division in Bengaluru on 30 December 2025. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the lift-off of the flight.
In a post on X, the minister wrote, "A Made-in-India rotary-wing for civil and commercial operations is a proud testament to our indigenous engineering capability. It reflects India’s strength to design, develop and manufacture world-class helicopters."
The helicopter is designed to address the requirements of the civil aviation market, with a focus on safety, performance, and passenger comfort.
According to Deccan Herald, the Dhruv NG is a 5.5-tonne, light twin-engine, multi-role helicopter. The helicopter features twin Shakti 1H1C engines, a civil-certified glass cockpit compliant with AS4 requirements, and a modern avionics suite. The design incorporates crashworthy seats, self-sealing fuel tanks, and advanced vibration control systems to ensure a smooth ride, particularly for VIP and medical transport roles.
As reported by The Hindu, the Dhruv NG’s cabin is highly configurable, with a volume of 7.33 cubic metres, adaptable for various civilian roles. The helicopter can accommodate up to 14 passengers, with luxury furnishings available for VIP/VVIP transport and a dedicated layout for air ambulance operations, including four stretchers, a doctor, and an attendant.
This report highlighted that the Dhruv NG is capable of a maximum take-off weight of 5,500 kg, a top speed of approximately 285 km/h, a range of about 630 km with a 20-minute reserve, and an endurance of nearly three hours and forty minutes. The service ceiling is around 6,000 metres, making it suitable for high-altitude operations.
The helicopter is intended for multiple specialised roles, including offshore operations, law enforcement, and disaster relief. As this report noted, the Dhruv NG is positioned as a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters for the global civil aviation market.
“The helicopter represents a milestone in indigenous rotary-wing capability, designed for enhanced safety, performance, and passenger comfort,” HAL stated.
This article mentioned that the internal payload capacity is around 1,000 kg, and the helicopter’s advanced systems are intended to provide superior situational awareness for pilots. The maiden flight marks a significant step in India’s efforts to strengthen its indigenous civil aviation capabilities.
The Dhruv NG’s launch is expected to enhance India’s competitiveness in the global helicopter market as this article mentioned.
