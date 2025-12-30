HAL's Dhruv NG Helicopter Completes Maiden Flight in Bengaluru

The Dhruv NG, a next-generation civil helicopter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), completed its maiden flight at the HAL helicopter division in Bengaluru on 30 December 2025. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the lift-off of the flight.

In a post on X, the minister wrote, "A Made-in-India rotary-wing for civil and commercial operations is a proud testament to our indigenous engineering capability. It reflects India’s strength to design, develop and manufacture world-class helicopters."

The helicopter is designed to address the requirements of the civil aviation market, with a focus on safety, performance, and passenger comfort.