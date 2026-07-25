In Victory for CJP Protests, Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns as Education Minister

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Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, 25 July, resigned as the Union Minister for Education amid growing pressure from protesting students over the NEET paper leak.
Pradhan took to X to announce that he was stepping down as Education Minister, just hours before the third round of talks scheduled between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
"To ensure that anti-national forces do not exploit the situation arising at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that national unity remains intact, that no student’s future gets tangled in legal complexities, and that our children can focus their time on studying and building their careers—considering all these factors, I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," Pradhan said in the post.
Pradhan further said, "From day one, I took responsibility for this and never turned my back on the situation. My resolve was that we would not let any meritorious student’s prospects be ruined by the examination mafia, nor allow injustice to happen to any student."
"I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions, and legitimate expectations of the nation’s youth. Fulfilling the dreams of India’s young generation has been the moral resolve of our political and social life," Pradhan said, adding, "I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership."
Pradhan further said:
Meanwhile, the CJP took to X stating that Pradhan's resignation was a "victory" for the protesting students. The visuals showed students celebrating at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Visuals also showed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is suffering from typhoid, addressing protesters at Jantar Mantar following Pradhan's resignation.
Pradhan's resignation was one of the pivotal demands of the CJP, and was repeatedly conveyed to the Centre during earlier rounds of negotiations.