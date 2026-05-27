DGCA Orders Enhanced Ebola Screening At Indian Airports.

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Following the World Health Organization’s declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, Indian authorities have implemented enhanced screening and isolation protocols at major international airports.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued directives to ensure all arriving passengers from affected regions undergo mandatory health checks.
Airports in Chennai and Hyderabad have established dedicated isolation facilities and strengthened coordination with health agencies to manage potential cases.
According to Hindustan Times, Chennai International Airport has set up isolation rooms at its international terminal for passengers displaying symptoms associated with Ebola.
The airport has also reinforced coordination with the State Health Department and other relevant agencies to ensure effective containment and passenger safety.
As reported by Siasat, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport began mandatory health screening for all international passengers, particularly those arriving from or transiting through Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and other high-risk regions.
Passengers are required to submit health declarations before disembarking, and those exhibiting symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, or fatigue are referred to specialized medical teams for further evaluation.
Enhanced screening protocols have been implemented at designated entry points across India, with the DGCA instructing airlines to make in-flight announcements and collect self-declaration forms from travelers coming from affected countries.
The Union Health Ministry has also issued advisories and standard operating procedures for screening, quarantine, and clinical management.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also issued the SOP for public health preparedness and response to the virus. The regulator urged airlines to make in-flight announcements, and introduced the signing of self-declaration forms from passengers coming from or transiting through affected countries.
Airport authorities have designated specific hospitals and isolation centers in cities such as Bengaluru and Mangaluru to manage suspected Ebola cases. In Bengaluru, the Epidemic Diseases Hospital serves as the quarantine and treatment facility, while the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases is the designated isolation center.
Recent incidents involving travelers from Uganda have prompted authorities to maintain heightened vigilance.
A 28-year-old woman who arrived in Bengaluru and developed mild symptoms was isolated and tested, with results confirming she was negative for Ebola.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continues to monitor the situation and urges citizens to rely on official information sources.
Thermal screening and health declarations remain mandatory for all international arrivals at major airports. Passengers are advised to report any symptoms immediately and follow public health protocols as outlined by authorities.
In addition to airport measures, state health departments have advised travelers from affected countries to self-monitor for 21 days and report any symptoms to the nearest health facility.
Rapid Response Teams are conducting surveillance and ensuring compliance with World Health Organization guidelines.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.