Ranchi Protest: Devendra Nath Mahto Ends Hunger Strike After Wangchuk’s Appeal

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Devendra Nath Mahto, a student leader protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand’s recruitment examinations, ended his indefinite hunger strike on 5 August 2026 after a direct appeal from activist Sonam Wangchuk. Mahto had been on hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi since 2 August, with the protest intensifying as five more aspirants joined the fast. The agitation centres on demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and reforms in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).
According to Amar Ujala, Mahto broke his fast after a live video call with Sonam Wangchuk, who urged him to drink water, citing health concerns. Mahto stated that he had been on Satyagraha since 25 July and began his indefinite hunger strike on 2 August, but exhaustion and medical warnings prompted him to heed Wangchuk’s advice.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Wangchuk told Mahto during the call that refusing water while on hunger strike was “tantamount to suicide.” Following this conversation, Mahto agreed to consume water and salt but maintained that he would not eat until the government addressed the protesters’ demands. The protest, which began in late July, has seen growing participation from job aspirants and students.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, five additional protesters, including two women, joined the hunger strike on 4 August, bringing the total to six. The demonstrators are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, comprehensive reforms in the recruitment process, and an independent investigation into alleged exam irregularities. The protest is being coordinated under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.
“You have taken a big step by keeping your life at stake, but water and salt should be taken. Our purpose is to awaken the soul of the government, not to commit suicide,” Wangchuk told Mahto during their call.
Protesters have also called for the cancellation of all examinations conducted by the private agency TDPL, which is under scrutiny for its role in the alleged irregularities as coverage revealed. The agitation has included plans for a ‘Tiranga March’ and continued sit-ins at the stadium, with participants expressing frustration over the government’s response.
Medical professionals monitored Mahto’s health during his fast, and warnings from doctors about the risk of hospitalisation contributed to his decision to end the hunger strike as reporting indicated. The protest has drawn support from various student groups and activists, with calls for government accountability and transparency in recruitment processes.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has stated that the government is taking the concerns of job aspirants seriously and will announce decisions after reviewing the ongoing investigation by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) as details emerged. The CID has arrested 14 individuals and questioned former JPSC chairman L Khiangte multiple times as part of its probe.
“With close scrutiny and complete seriousness, decisions addressing their demands and queries will be announced at the appropriate time. I am confident that the protesters will be reassured,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.
The protest continues to draw attention, with student leaders and activists maintaining pressure on the state government for a transparent and independent investigation into the recruitment examination process as analysis showed. The situation remains dynamic as the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly approaches and further government action is awaited.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.