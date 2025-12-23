Visibility in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida at Near Zero as AQI Remains Poor

advertisement
Dense fog and cold wave conditions have gripped Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), leading to significant disruptions in air and rail traffic. On 23 December 2025, visibility dropped to dangerously low levels, affecting daily commutes and travel plans for thousands of passengers.
According to Indian Express, over 500 flights were delayed and at least 14 flights were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) due to the adverse weather conditions. The airport, which typically handles around 1,300 flights daily, has been severely impacted by the persistent fog.
Reports indicate that visibility in parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida has been reduced to near zero, causing further complications for rail services. The Hindustan Times noted that visibility in some areas was almost nil, prompting authorities to issue warnings to commuters.
As the fog continues to blanket the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that these conditions will persist for at least two more days. The publication further reported that the weather is expected to remain cloudy, with shallow fog likely during the mornings.
On 22 December, the situation was similarly dire, with 129 flights cancelled and over 150 delayed due to the fog. The Hindu reported that the disruptions have been ongoing for several days, causing significant inconvenience to passengers.
In addition to air travel, rail services have also been affected, with numerous trains running late. The report highlighted that visibility issues have been reported across various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, further complicating travel plans.
As the fog continues to disrupt daily life, authorities have urged residents to exercise caution while travelling, especially during early morning and late-night hours. The publication has advised commuters to stay updated on flight and train statuses to avoid unnecessary delays.
With the air quality remaining in the ‘very poor’ category, health experts have warned residents, particularly those with respiratory issues, to limit outdoor activities. The Indian Express reported that the air quality index (AQI) has consistently remained above 350, indicating hazardous conditions.
The IMD has indicated that while the fog may dissipate after a few days, the cold wave conditions are likely to persist, keeping temperatures low across the region.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.