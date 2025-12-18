Visibility Drops to 100 Metres, 250 Flights Delayed as Think Smog Engulfs Delhi

Dense fog enveloped the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on 18 December 2025, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting normal operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Visibility dropped to as low as 100 metres, prompting airlines to issue advisories to passengers regarding potential delays and cancellations.

According to Deccan Herald , the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that visibility at Palam Airport was recorded at 150 metres, while Safdarjung Airport reported slightly better conditions at 200 metres. However, the situation worsened as the morning progressed, leading to significant disruptions.

As a result of the fog, over 250 flights were delayed and at least 22 were cancelled, as reported by Hindustan Times. Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet advised passengers to check their flight statuses before heading to the airport, as the low visibility conditions were expected to persist throughout the day.