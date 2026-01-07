Locals Clash With Police Amid Court-Ordered Demolition Drive Near Delhi Mosque

On 7 January 2026, clashes erupted between the police and locals as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a demolition drive targeting alleged encroachments near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque and graveyard at Ramlila Maidan, close to Turkman Gate in Old Delhi.

The operation, carried out in the early morning hours, followed a Delhi High Court directive. The action led to heightened security, deployment of police, and alleged stone pelting, and use of tear gas, resulting in injuries to police personnel.