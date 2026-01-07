Locals Clash With Police Amid Court-Ordered Demolition Drive Near Delhi Mosque

advertisement
On 7 January 2026, clashes erupted between the police and locals as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a demolition drive targeting alleged encroachments near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque and graveyard at Ramlila Maidan, close to Turkman Gate in Old Delhi.
The operation, carried out in the early morning hours, followed a Delhi High Court directive. The action led to heightened security, deployment of police, and alleged stone pelting, and use of tear gas, resulting in injuries to police personnel.
According to The Hindu, the demolition was executed after a November 2025 High Court order mandated the removal of 38,940 square feet of encroachments at Ramlila Ground. The police divided the area into nine zones, each supervised by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, and deployed significant forces to maintain order during the operation.
Videos circulated among residents showed bulldozers demolishing parts of the mosque and police using what appeared to be tear gas. At least five police personnel were injured during the incident, and authorities stated that minimal force was used to restore order after stone pelting by some individuals.
Eyewitness accounts described the demolition beginning at 1:30 am, earlier than the scheduled 8 am start. Residents reported police presence and the use of tear gas, with normalcy returning after the initial unrest. The operation included the removal of structures such as a road, footpath, banquet hall, car park, and a private diagnostic centre, as identified in a joint survey conducted in October 2025.
The Delhi High Court, on 6 January 2026, issued notices to the Ministry of Urban Development, MCD, and Delhi Waqf Board in response to a petition by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Faiz Elahi, challenging the demolition order. Court proceedings revealed that the committee argued the land was notified as waqf property and that only the Waqf Tribunal had jurisdiction over disputes concerning it.
The MCD’s December 2025 order declared all structures beyond 0.195 acres as liable for demolition, citing lack of documentary evidence for ownership or lawful possession by the mosque’s managing committee or the Delhi Waqf Board. The committee’s main grievance pertained to the graveyard on the property, while the MCD maintained that the action was in accordance with court orders and did not affect the land covered under the original lease.
Analysis showed that the demolition is part of a broader pattern of actions targeting alleged encroachments in Delhi, with previous incidents involving both religious and non-religious structures. The authorities stated that all judicial directions were implemented lawfully and with sensitivity to maintain public order.
“During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create a disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation,” said Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police, Central Range.
Prior to the demolition, several coordination meetings were held with local stakeholders and the Aman Committee to prevent unrest. Officials responded that the process was conducted smoothly apart from isolated incidents of resistance, and legal action would be taken against those identified as causing disturbances.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.