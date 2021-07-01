Delhi Witnesses Severe Heatwave; Relief Likely on 2 July, Says IMD

As per the IMD, the situation might improve on 2 July and 3 July with predictions of light rain.
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
The national capital continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions for the second day running on Wednesday, 30 June with the maximum temperature touching the 42-degree Celsius mark, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As per the IMD, the situation might improve on 2 July and 3 July with predictions of light rain.
On Tuesday, Delhi had witnessed the first severe heatwave of the year with its maximum temperature soaring to 43 degree Celsius.
On Monday, 28 June, the IMD had predicted that Delhi and its nearby areas will have to wait for another week before experiencing the first monsoon showers.
After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India, seven to 10 days ahead of schedule, the IMD said.
Earlier, the met department had said that the wind system may reach Delhi by 15 June, which would have been 12 days early. However, westerly winds have been blocking its advancement into Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.
Normally, monsoon reaches Delhi by 27 June and covers the entire country by 8 July.
