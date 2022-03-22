Delhi Shocker: Mother Smothers Infant Daughter, Hides Body Inside Microwave

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of physical assault and murder. Reader discretion advised.)

The investigation in the gruesome incident where a baby girl's body was found in a microwave oven has revealed that the two-month-old was allegedly smothered by her own mother who then hid the body inside the appliance, Delhi Police said on Tuesday, 22 March.

The incident was reported from south Delhi's Chirag Dilli area on Monday evening and the woman, identified as Dimple, 26, was arrested on Tuesday.

DCP, South, Benita Mary Jaiker said that at around 4.30 pm, police received information about a child going missing, and when a team reached the spot they found that the said baby had been taken to Madan Mohan Malviya hospital.