Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning As North India Faces Prolonged Cold Wave

Delhi and several regions across North India are experiencing a prolonged cold wave, with temperatures dropping to multi-year lows. On 16 January 2026, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9°C, marking the coldest morning in three years.
Dense fog and cold northwesterly winds have persisted, disrupting transportation and daily activities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued cold wave conditions, with only gradual relief expected over the coming days.
According to The Indian Express, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, reached 2.9°C, the lowest since January 2023.
Palam recorded an even lower minimum of 2.3°C, which is about five degrees below normal and the lowest at that station since 2010. The IMD has indicated that cold wave conditions are likely to persist, with only a gradual rise in minimum temperatures anticipated in the near term.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the cold wave in Delhi has stretched into its fifth consecutive day.
Multiple weather stations across the city logged minimum temperatures well below normal, with Ayanagar at 2.7°C and Lodhi Road at 3.4°C.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting a slight increase in minimum temperatures over the weekend due to an approaching western disturbance.
“Multiple stations logged coldwave conditions on Thursday. There is a possibility that isolated pockets record coldwave conditions on Friday too. Relief is likely over the weekend,” an IMD official stated.
Measures taken by the Delhi government include expanding night shelter capacity, particularly around major hospitals such as AIIMS and Safdarjung. Temporary shelters have been set up in high-footfall areas, and rescue operations have been intensified to assist homeless individuals.
The government’s Winter Action Plan 2025–26 has established around 250 temporary night shelters and 197 permanent shelters, providing free bedding, meals, and sanitation facilities.
Train and flight operations have been significantly affected as dense fog continues to reduce visibility across the region.
In Ludhiana, the city has remained under fog cover for over a month, with both minimum and maximum temperatures below normal. Rail traffic has been disrupted, with at least 10 trains cancelled and others delayed by up to three hours.
Chandigarh has also experienced persistent cold day conditions, despite a slight rise in maximum temperature to 13.5°C as coverage revealed.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and cold day conditions, with further improvement expected only after the weekend. Morning fog has caused delays in train arrivals, including the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express and Vande Bharat services.
In Haryana, the cold and dry spell has not adversely affected the wheat crop, according to agricultural experts as analysis showed.
Minimum temperatures in the state have dropped to near-freezing levels, with Hisar recording 0.2°C.
Despite the lack of rainfall, experts report that the wheat crop remains in excellent condition, aided by dew and reduced irrigation needs.
Visibility issues have also impacted air travel, with an Air India flight at Delhi’s IGI Airport sustaining engine damage after ingesting a cargo container during taxiing in dense fog as details emerged.
The incident led to the grounding of the aircraft and a subsequent investigation by aviation authorities.
“The aircraft was safely positioned to the designated parking stand, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board. The aircraft is currently grounded for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs,” an Air India spokesperson confirmed.
