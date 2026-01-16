Delhi Records Season's Coldest Morning As North India Faces Prolonged Cold Wave

Delhi and several regions across North India are experiencing a prolonged cold wave, with temperatures dropping to multi-year lows. On 16 January 2026, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.9°C, marking the coldest morning in three years.

Dense fog and cold northwesterly winds have persisted, disrupting transportation and daily activities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued cold wave conditions, with only gradual relief expected over the coming days.