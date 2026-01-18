Delhi Govt Raises Ration Card Income Limit to Rs 1.2 Lakh Annually

The Delhi government has increased the annual household income limit for ration card eligibility from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.2 lakh.

The revised rules, effective immediately, aim to expand food security coverage and address a significant backlog of pending applications.

The new framework introduces mandatory income certification, stricter verification, and a prioritisation system for applicants, replacing the previous first-come, first-served approach.

Households with certain assets or government employment remain ineligible under the updated criteria.