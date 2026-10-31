'Stir At Ramlila Maidan Rally Permitted, No Nod For CP March': Delhi Police

advertisement
Delhi Police have granted permission for the INDIA bloc’s “Chalo Dilli” rally at Ramlila Maidan on 1 November 2026. However, no approval has been given for a proposed march from Connaught Place-Minto Road junction to the rally grounds. Senior police officials confirmed that neither the New Delhi district police nor the Central district police have received any formal request or intimation regarding the march. The situation is being monitored by authorities.
According to Hindustan Times, the Delhi Police reiterated that permission for the rally at Ramlila Maidan remains valid and unchanged. The grounds have been booked for the organisers from 25 October to 3 November, and police clarified that there has been no withdrawal of the previously granted approval.
Senior officers stated that no official communication has been received about the march from Connaught Place to Ramlila Maidan as details emerged. They declined to comment on whether participants would be stopped if such a march were attempted, indicating that any necessary measures would be taken as required.
The clarification from Delhi Police followed public statements by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who announced during an online session that a march would begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place area and culminate at Ramlila Maidan. Police officials maintained that they had not been approached or informed about this plan following reports.
On 29 October, Deputy Commissioners of Police for both Central and New Delhi districts confirmed the absence of any request for the march. “We cannot comment anything in advance on the alleged proposed march that has been announced for November. The entire situation is being monitored, and required measures would be taken as and when required,” a senior officer stated.
“There is no change in the permission that we granted on October 17,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.
Police also addressed allegations that organisers were being prevented from preparing the Ramlila Maidan venue. They stated that the permission for the rally had not been withdrawn and that the organisers had access to the grounds as per the booking period as coverage revealed.
At the end of the week, Delhi Police maintained their position that only the rally at Ramlila Maidan had official sanction, and any other processions or marches would require separate permissions. The authorities have not indicated any change to this stance at this time.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.