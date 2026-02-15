Fake Medicine Factory Busted in Bihar, 9 Arrested in Major Operation

The Delhi Police crime branch has dismantled a fake medicine manufacturing unit in Gaya, Bihar, arresting nine individuals linked to the operation.

The unit, allegedly run by Arun Singh, was found producing large quantities of counterfeit painkillers, cough and cold medicines, and supplements. Authorities seized over one lakh spurious tablets and significant amounts of raw materials.

The operation is the second such bust in Bihar within a week.

According to Hindustan Times, the raid was conducted by a team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and Assistant Commissioner of Police Satendra Mohan.

The investigation revealed that Arun Singh was operating without a valid license, and the factory was equipped to mass-produce counterfeit drugs for distribution across several states.

During the raid, law enforcement officials recovered 1,19,800 spurious Zinc tablets, 42,480 fake Azithromycin tablets, 27 kilograms of Paracetamol, and 444 ampules of Dilona Aqua, along with other vials and packaging materials.

Further details indicated that the syndicate processed smuggled tramadol powder, with five kilograms valued at over ₹5 crore in the international market, to manufacture tablets that were then sold through bogus medical outlets at inflated prices.

The investigation also established a link between Arun Singh and Tanishq, an individual arrested in a previous raid in Patna.

Reports revealed that the tablets produced in the illegal factory were being diverted for sale as substitutes for heroin, raising significant concerns about public health and safety.

“Arun processed the smuggled tramadol powder, 5 kgs of which is worth more than ₹5 crore in the international market, and made tablets in his factory. The tablets were then diverted to be sold through bogus medical fronts at inflated prices. Such tablets are being used in place of heroin,” an officer associated with the case stated.

The Drugs Control Department, in a related enforcement drive at Nangloi, inspected 12 drug retailers and found 10 in violation of the Drugs Rules, 1945. Analysis showed that action has been initiated against these retailers under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and 49 samples of various medicines were collected for quality testing and analysis.

Delhi’s health minister, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, affirmed the government’s commitment to protecting citizens from spurious and substandard medicines.

The authorities emphasised that enforcement efforts would continue to ensure compliance with prescribed quality standards and to prevent the circulation of counterfeit pharmaceuticals as details emerged.