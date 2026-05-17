CNG Prices Hiked in Delhi-NCR for the Second Time in 48 Hours, Cross Rs 80

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were increased by Re 1 per kilogram on 17 May 2026, marking the second hike within 48 hours. The new rate in Delhi stands at Rs 80.09 per kg, while Noida and Ghaziabad now pay Rs 88.70 per kg. This follows a Rs 2 per kg increase announced on 15 May 2026, bringing the cumulative rise to Rs 3 in two days.