Delhi-NCR AQI Crosses 400, Schools Shift to Hybrid Classes, Flights Disrupted

On 15 December 2025, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi NCR crossed the 400 mark, categorising the air quality as "severe." This prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes restrictions on outdoor activities and a shift to hybrid classes in schools across the region.

The AQI was recorded at 457 at 6 am, with visibility dropping significantly in various parts of the city, affecting daily life and travel plans, according to Hindustan Times.