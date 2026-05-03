Delhi Judge’s Suicide Linked To Domestic Disputes, Police Probe Ongoing

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A 30-year-old judge posted at Karkardooma court in Delhi was found dead by suicide in the bathroom of his second-floor flat at Green Park Main on 2 May 2026. The incident occurred while his wife and father were present in the residence. Police and security personnel accessed the bathroom by climbing through a utility shaft and breaking a window after discovering the door locked from inside. The judge was declared brought dead at Safdarjung Hospital around 1:30 pm. The body was later taken to Alwar for last rites.
According to Hindustan Times, the judge had reportedly been experiencing domestic issues with his wife for nearly two months prior to his death. His father, who arrived from Alwar on 1 May 2026 after receiving a distress call from his son, informed police that the couple had ongoing differences. The judge’s wife and father were both present in the flat at the time of the incident.
Police received information about the incident from a relative and responded promptly to the scene as initial reports indicated. Officers found the judge hanging in the bathroom and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No official police statement on the cause of death has been released, but relatives have cited domestic disputes as a possible factor.
Family members stated that the judge’s sister-in-law, a civil servant posted in Jammu and Kashmir, had allegedly been involved in the couple’s matters according to coverage. The judge’s father reportedly told police that his son had been “harassed for the last two months.” The family also mentioned that attempts to contact the wife’s parents were unsuccessful, leading to further arguments in the household.
“Upon arriving, he (father of the judge) learned that he had been having conflicts with his wife. He told his father that he had been harassed for the last two months,” a relative told news agency ANI, as cited in the reports.
Police have stated that no signs of foul play were found at the scene, but all angles are being examined as part of the inquest proceedings as investigation continued. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the results are awaited. The judge’s wife could not be contacted for comment.
The deceased joined the Delhi Judicial Services on 19 June 2021 after graduating from Symbiosis Law School, Pune. He served as a judicial magistrate first class and civil judge, handling both criminal and civil cases as further details emerged. The family has completed the last rites in Alwar.
“The attending doctors declared him brought dead,” a relative said, describing the sequence of events following the discovery.
Support resources for those struggling with mental health issues are available, and helplines have been listed in the reports at the end of the coverage.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.