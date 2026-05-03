Delhi Judge’s Suicide Linked To Domestic Disputes, Police Probe Ongoing

A 30-year-old judge posted at Karkardooma court in Delhi was found dead by suicide in the bathroom of his second-floor flat at Green Park Main on 2 May 2026. The incident occurred while his wife and father were present in the residence. Police and security personnel accessed the bathroom by climbing through a utility shaft and breaking a window after discovering the door locked from inside. The judge was declared brought dead at Safdarjung Hospital around 1:30 pm. The body was later taken to Alwar for last rites.