Delhi High Court Halts Eviction Of Civil Lines Waqf Graveyard

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The Delhi High Court has directed the central government to maintain status quo regarding a century-old waqf-notified graveyard located in the Civil Lines area of Delhi. This order was issued after the Land & Development Office (L&DO) served an eviction notice to the graveyard’s managing committee, raising concerns about the future of the site and its continued use for burials. The court’s directive ensures that no further action will be taken on the eviction until the matter is fully adjudicated.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Civil Lines area, historically significant and closely linked to Delhi’s urban development, has seen multiple land use disputes over the years. The graveyard in question is among several heritage and religious sites that have faced administrative actions as the city’s landscape has evolved.
According to The Hindu, the L&DO’s eviction notice cited alleged violations of land use norms and the need for redevelopment in the area. The graveyard’s managing committee challenged the notice, arguing that the site has been in continuous use for over a hundred years and is protected under waqf law.
Legal experts noted in recent analysis that disputes involving waqf properties often require careful judicial scrutiny due to overlapping statutory protections and the sensitive nature of religious endowments. The High Court’s order to maintain status quo is consistent with precedents where courts have intervened to prevent irreversible changes to heritage or religious sites during ongoing litigation.
“The court’s intervention ensures that the graveyard’s character and use remain unchanged until all legal questions are resolved,” a senior advocate familiar with waqf law stated.
Further developments in coverage revealed that the Delhi High Court has sought responses from both the central government and the L&DO, directing them to file detailed affidavits explaining the rationale behind the eviction notice and the current status of the land. The court emphasised the importance of balancing urban development with the preservation of historical and religious sites.
Community members and local residents have expressed concern following reports that the graveyard serves not only as a burial ground but also as a cultural landmark for the area’s Muslim population. They have called for a transparent process and respect for the site’s historical significance.
“This graveyard is part of our community’s heritage and identity. We hope the court will protect it from arbitrary eviction,” a member of the managing committee said.
Judicial proceedings as details emerged are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with the High Court scheduled to review the affidavits and hear arguments from all parties. Until a final decision is reached, the status quo order remains in effect, preventing any demolition or redevelopment activity at the graveyard site.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.