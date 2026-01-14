Delhi High Court: PM Cares Fund Retains Privacy Rights Under RTI

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that a public charitable trust established by the government should not be entitled to privacy under the RTI Act. However, the bench maintained that both public and private entities are equally protected by the statute as details emerged. The court further stated, “Merely because there is an entity discharging certain public functions, or if it is managed, supervised and controlled by the government, it is still a juristic personality. How can you deny such a right [to privacy] conferred on it merely because it is a public authority?”