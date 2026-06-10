Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez In UAPA Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez in a terror funding case registered by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Parvez was arrested in November 2021 and remained in custody for more than three years. The division bench allowed his appeal against a trial court order that had denied him bail in December 2024. The detailed order with bail conditions is awaited.