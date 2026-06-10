Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez In UAPA Case

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The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez in a terror funding case registered by the National Investigation Agency under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Parvez was arrested in November 2021 and remained in custody for more than three years. The division bench allowed his appeal against a trial court order that had denied him bail in December 2024. The detailed order with bail conditions is awaited.
As reported by The Observer Post, the bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Ravinder Dudeja pronounced the bail order on 10 June 2026, stating, “We have granted bail, subject to various conditions.” The court has not yet released the full judgment outlining the specific terms of Parvez’s release.
Parvez was arrested by the NIA from Srinagar on 22 November 2021 in connection with an alleged terror conspiracy case. He was sent to judicial custody in February 2022 and remained incarcerated since then as proceedings continued.
The NIA accused Parvez of being part of a network linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group, alleging recruitment of Over Ground Workers, intelligence gathering on security forces, and arranging terror funding. Parvez denied all allegations, arguing that there was no evidence linking him to any banned organisation or terror activities according to case details.
“We have granted bail, subject to various conditions,” the bench said while pronouncing the order.
Parvez’s legal team argued that digital devices seized during the investigation did not reveal any contact with banned organisations or evidence of recruitment for militant groups. The appeal also challenged the NIA’s claim regarding his visits to Pakistan, stating that these trips were public and related to advocacy work, including campaigns against landmines and enforced disappearances as highlighted in court submissions.
Senior advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir represented Parvez, while the NIA opposed the bail plea. The trial court had previously rejected Parvez’s bail application on 17 December 2024, after which he approached the High Court. His lawyers maintained that there was no proof he shared military information with militant operatives or handled any alleged terror-funding money trail as legal arguments indicated.
The High Court’s detailed order is awaited and is expected to clarify the conditions attached to Parvez’s release. The case continues to be monitored for further developments as updates are released.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.