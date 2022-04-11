Northwest India Likely To Get Respite From Severe Heatwave After 12 April: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the people of northwest India will get a respite from severe heatwave conditions from Tuesday, 12 April, onwards.

According to IMD, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western himalayan region from the night of Tuesday.
Notably, the people of Delhi are currently reeling under heatwave conditions with maximum temperatures hovering between 40-43.5 degree Celsius from the past couple of days.
Earlier the IMD had also issued an Orange alert for 10 April as the severe heatwave conditions prevailed over the national capital.
Delhi sizzled at 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday, 9 April, which has been the hottest day in five years. Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on 21 April 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on 29 April 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.
The IMD, in its warning, had said that this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April.
On Sunday, 10 April, the maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Safdarjung monitoring station.
