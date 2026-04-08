Delhi HC Calls Rana Ayyub’s Old X Posts 'Derogatory, Communal,' Orders Action

The Delhi High Court has directed the police and social media platform X to take action against journalist Rana Ayyub for posts made between 2013 and 2017 concerning Hindu deities and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. The court issued notices to Ayyub, X, and the Delhi Police, seeking their responses to a petition requesting the removal of six specific posts. The matter is scheduled for further hearing, and the parties have been asked to respond by Thursday.