Delhi Government Sets Up Panel To Audit And Regulate Coaching Centres

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The Delhi government has decided to establish a multidisciplinary committee to regulate all coaching centres in the city. The move follows recommendations from a high court committee formed after the Rajendra Nagar coaching centre deaths in 2024. The new committee will be responsible for drafting detailed guidelines, including fee structures, safety standards, and welfare measures for students and staff.
According to Hindustan Times, the decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by education minister Ashish Sood and attended by officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Fire Service, directorate of higher education, Delhi Police, labour department, health department, and urban development department. The director of higher education has been designated as the nodal officer for policy drafting.
Coverage revealed that the committee will consult stakeholders and is expected to draft a regulatory framework within three months. The framework will address infrastructure standards, building safety compliance, fire and emergency preparedness, and teacher and staff welfare by standardising working conditions.
Officials stated that the committee will also establish grievance redressal mechanisms for staff and students, conduct periodic inspections, and ensure compliance with the new guidelines as details emerged. The policy will include provisions for mental health support and counselling mechanisms, reflecting concerns raised after the 2024 incident.
“A committee headed by the director of higher education will now consult all stakeholders and draft a regulatory framework for the coaching industry within the next three months,” said education minister Ashish Sood.
In July 2024, three public service aspirants lost their lives in a flooded basement at a coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar, prompting widespread protests and demands for regulation. Analysis showed that the incident led to the closure of illegal libraries and the sealing of several coaching centres in the area by municipal authorities.
The high court subsequently constituted a committee led by retired justice RK Gauba to examine deficiencies in coaching hubs and recommend preventive measures. The committee submitted a comprehensive report identifying issues such as unsafe infrastructure, fire safety violations, excessive academic pressure, misleading advertisements, and fragmented oversight following reports.
Among the committee’s recommendations were the establishment of a statutory regulatory authority to register and license coaching centres, prescribe faculty qualifications, conduct inspections, enforce fee transparency, and address grievances. The report also called for a clear classification system for coaching centres and explicit norms covering infrastructure, batch size, ventilation, sanitation, fire safety, hostels, and the pedagogical environment as highlighted in findings.
The committee noted, “Unsafe basements, inadequate ventilation, blocked exits, fire safety violations, overcrowding and poor sanitation” as the most pressing concerns, especially in densely populated coaching hubs.
Further, the committee recommended mandatory access to professional mental health counsellors, limits on daily instructional hours, mandatory breaks, and the establishment of formal grievance redressal mechanisms. It also advocated for mandatory disclosure of complete fee structures, fair refund policies, and a ban on misleading advertisements and false academic claims at the end of the report.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.