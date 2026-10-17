Court Issues Bailable Warrants Against Dhruv Rathee In 2018 Defamation Case

A Delhi court has issued bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in connection with a 2018 defamation case. The case was initiated following a complaint by Vikas Sanskrityayan, who alleged that Rathee published a video containing defamatory statements. The court acted after being informed that a notice served to Rathee could not be delivered as the premises was locked. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on 31 October 2026.