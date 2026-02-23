'Work at Massage Parlour, Sell Momos': Arunachal Women Racially Abused in Delhi

advertisement
Three women from Arunachal Pradesh residing in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, have alleged that their neighbours, a couple living in the same building, subjected them to racial slurs and derogatory remarks following a dispute over debris from repair work on 20 February 2026.
The Delhi Police registered a first information report under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those pertaining to insulting a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, common intention, and promoting enmity on grounds of race. No physical injuries were reported, but the women stated they experienced mental harassment and humiliation.
According to Scroll, the altercation began when debris from air conditioner installation work in the women’s flat allegedly fell into the couple’s residence below.
As reported by Hindustan Times, a video of the incident circulated widely on social media, showing the accused making further offensive comments and referencing the husband’s status as the “son of a customs officer” and “politician.” The video also captured a police officer attempting to mediate. The women, who are in their late teens and early twenties, have expressed concerns about their safety and future accommodation in Delhi.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the police registered the FIR under BNS sections 79 (insulting a woman’s modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention), and 196 (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language). The accused couple and the complainants continue to reside in the same building, and the investigation is ongoing. Police have stated that legal action will be taken based on the findings.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the incident escalated after the video surfaced online, with the women demanding a formal apology from the accused. The police confirmed that no arrests had been made as of 23 February 2026, and that the accused were reportedly absconding. Notices have been served, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law.
Statements recorded by the police indicate that the complainants felt mentally harassed and humiliated, though no physical injuries occurred. The authorities are corroborating the sequence of events and examining other residents of the building to ensure the complainants’ security and prevent escalation.
Police have stated that an investigation is underway and that legal action will proceed as per the findings. The women’s advocates have highlighted the persistent racial prejudice faced by people from the Northeast in Delhi, calling for greater awareness and protection for vulnerable communities.
Police have assured that further legal action will be taken as per law after due investigation. The women continue to reside in the same rented premises, and authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure their safety.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.