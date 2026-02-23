'Work at Massage Parlour, Sell Momos': Arunachal Women Racially Abused in Delhi

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh residing in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, have alleged that their neighbours, a couple living in the same building, subjected them to racial slurs and derogatory remarks following a dispute over debris from repair work on 20 February 2026.

The Delhi Police registered a first information report under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those pertaining to insulting a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, common intention, and promoting enmity on grounds of race. No physical injuries were reported, but the women stated they experienced mental harassment and humiliation.