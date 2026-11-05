Delhi AQI Hits 370, Pollution Worsens Across City

According to The Indian Express, at least 10 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, categorising them as ‘severe’. Jahangirpuri registered the highest AQI at 459, while other areas such as Alipur, Bawana, and Punjabi Bagh also exceeded the 400 mark. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classified the overall AQI at 370 as ‘very poor’ at 8 am.