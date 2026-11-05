Delhi AQI Hits 370, Pollution Worsens Across City

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Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 370 on the morning of 5 November 2026, placing the city in the ‘very poor’ category. Multiple monitoring stations across the capital registered ‘severe’ pollution levels, with the highest AQI reported at Jahangirpuri. The thick haze persisted for the fourth consecutive day, and forecasts indicated further deterioration as Diwali approached.
According to The Indian Express, at least 10 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI levels above 400, categorising them as ‘severe’. Jahangirpuri registered the highest AQI at 459, while other areas such as Alipur, Bawana, and Punjabi Bagh also exceeded the 400 mark. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classified the overall AQI at 370 as ‘very poor’ at 8 am.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the city’s AQI has remained in the ‘very poor’ category for four consecutive days. Eighteen out of 59 reporting stations recorded ‘severe’ AQI readings, while 36 were in the ‘very poor’ category. The main pollutant identified was PM2.5 at most stations, with PM10 dominating at a few locations.
As recent coverage revealed, Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated for five straight days, with the AQI rising from 60 on Friday to 377 by Wednesday. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecasted that the city could enter the ‘severe’ category on 6 and 7 November, coinciding with Diwali celebrations and increased firecracker use.
“Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 368 at 7.05 am. The 24-hour average AQI on Wednesday was 377, compared with 350 on Tuesday and 324 on Monday,” a source stated.
In addition, The Indian Express stated in an article that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued show cause notices to officials in Punjab districts for failing to control stubble burning, which contributed to Delhi’s pollution. On 5 November, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI reached 377, the worst in 288 days, with several stations breaching the ‘severe’ threshold of 400.
As further reporting indicated, private schools in Delhi have postponed outdoor activities, installed air purifiers, and advised students to wear masks. The Directorate of Education directed all schools to organise special assemblies to raise awareness about the health impacts of air pollution and discourage the use of firecrackers.
Efforts to curb pollution have included regulatory actions. Recent enforcement measures saw the Delhi government issue 66 show-cause notices and two closure directions to construction sites violating dust control norms. Environmental compensation totalling ₹59.15 lakh was imposed after inspections at over 1,200 sites during the initial days of winter restrictions.
“The Delhi government has found violations at 203 sites and imposed environmental compensation (EC) of ₹59.15 lakh after inspecting 1,232 construction and demolition (C&D) sites during the first four days of the winter pollution restrictions,” an official source confirmed.
As analysis showed, neighbouring Haryana also experienced worsening air quality, with six cities recording AQI levels above 300. The rise in pollution was attributed to a combination of vehicular emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, and crop residue burning.
Delhi authorities have implemented a range of restrictions to address the crisis. Measures include bans on dust-generating construction, restrictions on older vehicles, and intensified monitoring of pollution sources. Despite these efforts, the AQI remains high, and forecasts suggest continued challenges in the coming days.
“The worsening AQI readings indicate that vehicular emissions are only one component of the larger pollution challenge. Industrial emissions, construction activities, road dust, waste burning, agricultural residue burning and unfavourable meteorological conditions also contribute to deteriorating air quality across the region,” a source noted.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.