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The Delhi government has approved an annual health insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for members of the transgender community. The scheme aims to provide comprehensive medical coverage, addressing a significant gap in healthcare access for transgender persons. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve welfare measures and ensure equitable healthcare for all residents, particularly marginalised groups.
According to The Hindu, the recent passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, has altered the legal framework for transgender rights in India. The amendment now requires a medical board’s recommendation and certification by a District Magistrate for legal recognition, shifting away from the earlier principle of self-identification. This legislative change has implications for how transgender persons access welfare schemes, including health insurance.
As highlighted by The Hindu, government health expenditure in India has increased significantly over the past decade, with the latest National Health Accounts estimates showing that direct household spending on healthcare has decreased to 42.7%. However, out-of-pocket expenses remain substantial, especially for marginalised communities who often lack adequate insurance coverage.
As reported by The Indian Express, even within the organised sector, health insurance coverage is often limited, with median sums insured ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh for most employees. The new Delhi government scheme, offering ₹10 lakh annual coverage, exceeds typical corporate health insurance limits and is designed to address the specific healthcare needs of the transgender community.
“The 2026 amendment removes the principle of self-identification and demands a medical board’s recommendation; a selection from prescribed categories; and certification by a District Magistrate,” as detailed in coverage.
Analysis showed that the definition of “transgender” in the new law diverges from international standards, potentially affecting eligibility for welfare schemes. Despite these challenges, the Delhi government’s health cover initiative is expected to improve access to medical care for transgender persons, who have historically faced barriers due to discrimination and lack of documentation.
Officials stated that the expansion of government-funded health insurance is a critical step towards reducing financial hardship for vulnerable groups. The new scheme is anticipated to cover a wide range of medical expenses, including hospitalisation, surgeries, and outpatient care, subject to eligibility criteria defined by the amended legal framework.
The scheme’s introduction comes at a time when reporting indicated that many Indians, particularly those outside the formal workforce, remain underinsured. The Delhi government’s move is seen as a targeted intervention to bridge this gap for the transgender community.
“This legislative change has implications for how transgender persons access welfare schemes, including health insurance,” as analysis showed.
Implementation details, including the enrolment process and coverage specifics, are expected to be announced soon as details emerge. Stakeholders have emphasised the importance of ensuring that the scheme remains accessible and inclusive, given the evolving legal definitions and administrative requirements for transgender persons in India.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.