Dense Smog Engulfs Delhi as AQI Remains ‘Severe,’ Reaching 455

Delhi experienced a thick blanket of smog on 19 January 2026, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 455, categorised as ‘severe’ by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Visibility was significantly reduced in several areas, including near Akshardham temple and Dhaula Kuan.

The city’s air quality had deteriorated from the previous day, prompting authorities to implement the strictest anti-pollution measures under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage IV.