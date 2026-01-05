Delhi’s AQI Slips Back to ‘Very Poor’ After Brief Respite

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) returned to the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, 5 January, following a short period of improvement over the weekend.

The AQI was recorded at 307 on Sunday, after having improved to 276 on Saturday and 236 on Friday. Neighbouring cities Noida and Gurgaon also experienced a decline in air quality, with AQI levels of 307 and 333, respectively.