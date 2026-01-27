At Least 25 Dead; 8 Lakh Homes Without Power as Severe Snowstorm Sweeps the US

A severe winter storm has swept across the United States, affecting at least 26 states from Texas to Massachusetts.

Heavy snow, freezing rain, and plunging temperatures have caused widespread travel disruptions, power outages, and multiple fatalities. At least 25 deaths have been reported so far amid the severe weather.

Major cities, including New York and Philadelphia, have reported significant snowfall, while emergency declarations and service suspensions have been implemented in several regions.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as hazardous conditions persist.