24 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Train Bomb Blast in Pakistan's Balochistan

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On 24 May, a powerful explosion struck a train carrying military personnel and their families near Chaman Pattak railway station on the outskirts of Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan.
The blast resulted in at least 24 fatalities and injured more than 50 individuals. The incident caused significant damage to the train, nearby vehicles, and the surrounding infrastructure.
According to Deutsche Welle, the explosion targeted a train transporting army personnel and their families ahead of the Eid holiday. The blast occurred as the train was passing a signal point, causing several carriages to derail and shattering windows in the vicinity.
As reported by Financial Express, the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was hit by an explosive-laden device, which triggered a powerful detonation. The force of the blast overturned a carriage and damaged at least ten parked vehicles. Many of the injured were transported to hospitals in Quetta for emergency treatment.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the explosion led to the declaration of an emergency in government hospitals across Quetta. Medical staff were summoned to manage the influx of casualties, and railway authorities halted the Jaffar Express at Quetta Railway Station as a precautionary measure.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, two bogies of the train were overturned and caught fire, with thick black smoke visible at the site. Army servicemen were among the victims, and the blast occurred approximately one kilometre from the train's destination station.
Initial reports indicated that the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as a suicide operation targeting military personnel. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the number of fatalities or the identity of the perpetrators.
Emergency services responded rapidly following the explosion, with rescue teams and firefighters working to locate survivors and secure the area.
Visuals from the scene showed a mangled train carriage on its side and people searching through debris.
Security operations commenced immediately after the incident, and the area was cordoned off as authorities investigated. Bomb-disposal teams examined the wreckage to determine the nature of the device and whether it was planted or detonated remotely.
Provincial officials stated that all relevant institutions were placed on high alert to ensure safety and facilitate rescue operations. The public was urged not to gather near the blast site to allow emergency teams to work without obstruction.
"Authorities have not yet publicly identified the perpetrators and inquiries are underway to determine whether the device was planted on the train or detonated remotely."
Investigation teams continue to collect forensic evidence and interview witnesses as efforts progress to identify those responsible and prevent further attacks. Security has been tightened at railway stations and other potential targets across Balochistan during the Eid travel period.
Officials confirmed that the train was carrying army officers and their families at the time of the blast. The incident has drawn condemnation from provincial and federal authorities, who have pledged a thorough investigation and enhanced security measures.
"Provincial and federal officials expressed condolences to the victims’ families and vowed a thorough investigation."
Hospitals in Quetta remain on alert to treat the injured as the situation develops. Security agencies are coordinating to strengthen protection around transport hubs and ensure the safety of civilians during the ongoing holiday period.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.