Dalit Man Beaten to Death In Sitapur, Family Alleges Caste Abuse

A 35-year-old Dalit man named Manoj Gautam was beaten to death in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, on the evening of 17 October 2026. The incident occurred near Ludhaura village under the jurisdiction of Kamlapur police station while Gautam was returning home from a local market with his 10-year-old daughter. He was intercepted and assaulted by a group of men. Gautam was taken to a community health centre in Kasmanda, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.