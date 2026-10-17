Dalit Man Beaten to Death In Sitapur, Family Alleges Caste Abuse

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A 35-year-old Dalit man named Manoj Gautam was beaten to death in Sitapur district, Uttar Pradesh, on the evening of 17 October 2026. The incident occurred near Ludhaura village under the jurisdiction of Kamlapur police station while Gautam was returning home from a local market with his 10-year-old daughter. He was intercepted and assaulted by a group of men. Gautam was taken to a community health centre in Kasmanda, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
According to Maktoob Media, Gautam’s family alleged that casteist slurs were used during the attack. Police cited a long-standing family rivalry as the suspected motive. Four of the six accused have been arrested, including Shubham Singh, Dhirendra Singh, and Narendra Singh. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
As reported by undefined, preliminary investigations suggest the murder was linked to a long-standing dispute between two families. Police confirmed that Gautam had previously filed a case against the accused under the SC/ST Act. The two sides were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation a day before the incident. Four police teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining accused, and the investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killing.
Coverage revealed that a video showing Gautam’s grieving wife and children beside his body circulated widely on social media, drawing public attention to the case. Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal stated that the investigation is being conducted under the relevant legal provisions, and efforts are underway to ensure all accused are brought to justice.
Police sources indicated during the investigation that Gautam’s prior complaint under the SC/ST Act is being examined as part of the motive. The authorities are also reviewing the events leading up to the assault, including the reported altercation on the previous day. The police have not released further details about the ongoing investigation or the status of the remaining suspects.
"Our demand is that all the accused be arrested immediately, a fair investigation be conducted in the case, and strict legal action be ensured against the guilty," said Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, as quoted in the coverage.
Further details highlighted that the Bhim Army–Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) has been supporting the victim’s family since the incident. The organisation reiterated its commitment to securing justice for the family and called for a fair and transparent investigation.
Community members and activists have condemned the killing as the case drew attention to issues of caste-based violence and the need for effective legal action. The police have assured that all aspects, including the allegations of casteist abuse and the history of rivalry, are being thoroughly investigated.
"The local team of the Bhim Army–Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) had been standing with the victim's family since the incident, and reiterated the organisation's commitment to securing justice for them," the coverage stated.
Legal proceedings are ongoing, and authorities have stated that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses as new information emerges. The case remains under close scrutiny from both law enforcement and civil society groups.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.