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Cyclone Akvan made landfall near Gopalpur on the Odisha coast between 7:30 am and 8:30 am on 20 November 2026, with wind speeds reaching 70-80 kmph and gusts up to 90 kmph. The storm prompted the evacuation of nearly three lakh people to relief camps across Odisha, and authorities deployed hundreds of rescue teams. Heavy rainfall and strong winds were reported in coastal districts, with transport services disrupted and precautionary closures implemented in vulnerable areas.
According to Hindustan Times, Cyclone Akvan crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Gopalpur, centering over south coastal Odisha and adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated the system would weaken into a deep depression within hours. Over 9,300 cyclone shelters were prepared, and 423 rescue teams were mobilised in Odisha’s vulnerable districts.
As reported by The Hindu, the Odisha government relocated close to three lakh people, including over 4,200 pregnant women, to safer locations. The administration issued red warnings for heavy rainfall in several districts and deployed disaster response teams, satellite phones, and backup power units to maintain communication and emergency services.
As highlighted by Amar Ujala, the landfall process was expected to continue for two hours, with rough seas and strong winds reported along the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts. The administration in West Bengal’s Sundarbans and South 24 Parganas also issued advisories, restricting fishing and bathing at tourist spots due to rising water levels and adverse weather.
“The landfall process of Cyclone Akvan commenced near Gopalpur in Odisha around 8 a.m.,” an official statement confirmed, highlighting the rapid response and safety measures in place.
As noted in an article by Scroll, the frequency of cyclones in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh has increased significantly over the past five decades. While evacuation and early warning systems have improved, the need for anticipatory funding and livelihood protection remains critical for affected communities, especially fishers and farmers facing repeated disruptions.
Travel disruptions included the cancellation of 41 train services by East Coast Railway and 19 by South Eastern Railway, with major express and passenger trains affected. Airlines also issued advisories for Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, and Kolkata, urging passengers to check flight statuses due to adverse weather conditions.
Evacuation efforts intensified as the landfall process began, with Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner confirming the relocation of vulnerable populations and the establishment of thousands of shelters. The IMD projected the completion of landfall between 10 am and 11 am, with continued monitoring of the cyclone’s trajectory.
“We have relocated around 2.98 lakh people from more than 2,000 different places,” stated Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil, emphasising the focus on zero casualties and comprehensive preparedness.
In Jharkhand, light rainfall and school suspensions were reported in several districts, with the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Authorities anticipated improvement in weather conditions from 22 November, with clear skies expected by 23 November.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha experienced heavy rainfall and rough seas as the cyclone approached, prompting fishermen to suspend operations and local administrations to barricade vulnerable roads. The Odisha Chief Minister chaired emergency meetings to review the state’s preparedness and ongoing evacuation operations.
“Evacuation operations were progressing rapidly across 20 districts in view of the cyclone’s expected landfall along the Odisha coast,” the Chief Minister stated during the review meeting.
Widespread rainfall was also recorded in North Andhra Pradesh, with several weather stations in Srikakulam district reporting over 100 mm of rain. The IMD maintained red and orange alerts for multiple districts, and authorities continued to monitor the situation closely as conditions evolved.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.