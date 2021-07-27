After COVID 2nd Wave, IMF Cuts India's Growth Projection to 9.5% for FY22

File Photo: International Monetary Fund
(Photo: PTI)
The Delta variant-spurred COVID-19 second wave has shaved off 3% from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) previous projection for India's economic growth for fiscal year 2021-2022, pegging it now at 9.5%, but the country still remains the world's fastest-growing large economy.
The IMF's World Economic Outlook Update (WEOU) on Tuesday, 27 July, made the cuts to the projection of 12.5% made in April and the January projection of 11%.
"Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID wave during March-May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback," said the update released in Washington.
Despite the cut, India is projected to remain the fastest-growing large economy, followed by China with a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 8.1%- 0.3% less than the projection made in April.
The US and the UK come next with growth projections of 7% each which is an increase of 0.6% since April for the US and 1.7% for the UK.
The 9.5% growth rate for India would be one of the highest recorded by the country, behind the 10.3% in 2010, 9.8% in 2007 and 9.6% in 1988, according to IMF data.
But this fiscal year's high growth rate reflects a bounce back from the economy shrinking by 7.3% during the last fiscal year, which in that context would seem less impressive.
The IMF kept the growth forecasts for the global economy at 6 percent this year and 4.9 percent next year that were made in April.
The WEOU said that amid the pandemic, there was a high degree of uncertainty for the global economy, "primarily related to the prospects of emerging market and developing economies. Although growth could turn out to be stronger than projected, downside risks dominate in the near term."
It said that in a optimistic scenario, "better global cooperation on vaccines could help prevent renewed waves of infection and the emergence of new variants, end the health crisis sooner than assumed, and allow for faster normalisation of activity, particularly among emerging market and developing economies".
"Such delays would allow new variants to spread, with possibly higher risks of breakthrough infections among vaccinated populations," IMF added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined