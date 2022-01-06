Counselling Must Begin in National Interest: SC Reserves NEET-PG EWS Quota Order

Mehta also clarified that super-speciality courses have no reservation and none of the judgments remotely suggest that there cannot be reservation in PG courses.

On the aspect of the EWS quota, he said there was a study, application of mind, and wide consultation when the government decided to fix the Rs 8 lakh income limit.

He submitted: "We are not in the exercise to find who is poor. The Constitution uses the word economically weaker section... whether economically weaker meritorious students can compete with other students, afford tuition etc, are the considerations."



He clarified that income in the present case is family income and if there are three members in the family earning Rs 3 lakh per year, then their income would be Rs 9 lakh and they would not come under the EWS category.



Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing some petitioners, argued that there was no proper study undertaken to arrive at the Rs 8 lakh income limit and cited income disparities in various states.

He said applying the Rs 8 lakh limit uniformly across the country is arbitrary, and this quota should be deferred to next year, instead of applying this year.