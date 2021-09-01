WHO to Monitor New COVID-19 Mu Variant for Vaccine Resistance

"The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape. Preliminary data presented to the Virus Evolution Working Group show a reduction in neutralisation capacity of convalescent and vaccine sera similar to that seen in the Beta variant, but this needs to be confirmed by further studies," the UN health agency said.

As of 29 August over 4,500 sequences (3,794 sequences of B.1.621 and 856 sequences of B.1.621.1) have been uploaded to open-access database GISAID (Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data) from 39 countries.

While the global prevalence of the Mu variant among sequenced cases has declined and is currently below 0.1 percent, the prevalence in Colombia (39 percent) and Ecuador (13 percent) has consistently increased, the WHO said.

"The epidemiology of the Mu variant in South America, particularly with the co-circulation of the Delta variant, will be monitored for changes," the health agency added.

There are four coronavirus variants of concern, as deemed by the WHO, with the Alpha variant – first recorded in Kent, England – seen in 193 countries, Beta in 141, Gamma in 91, and Delta in 170 countries. Mu is the fifth variant of interest.