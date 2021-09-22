Toolkit Row: SC Rejects Plea Against Ex Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Patra

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 September, dismissed Chhattisgarh government's appeal against stay on probe against former Chief Minister Raman Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for their tweets in connection with alleged Congress Toolkit controversy.



A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said: "We are not inclined to interfere. Let the high court decide the matter expeditiously."

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli observed, "Appeal dismissed. Let not the observations come in the way of deciding the case on merits."