Sonia Gandhi to Chair Meeting of 18 Opposition Parties Today

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will be holding a meeting with the Opposition parties on Friday, 20 August, to discuss several issues.

According to party leaders, Sonia Gandhi will be chairing the meeting with the Opposition party leaders to discuss issues, including the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The party leader said that at least 18 Opposition parties are scheduled to meet virtually to discuss issues – economic slowdown, alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pegasus spyware controversy, and the farmers' protest – that rocked the recently concluded session of Parliament.