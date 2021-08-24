PM Modi Selling India's Crown Jewels Built Over 70 Years: Rahul Gandhi on NMP

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the government's four-year National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) worth Rs 6 lakh crore, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 24 August, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of introducing a process of "selling the crown jewel" assets built by his party over the last 70 years.

He also contended that the Congress is not opposing the privatisation process but "the entire NMP is designed to create a monopoly".

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, along with former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Gandhi said: "The Prime Minister and the BJP said that the Congress had done nothing in last 70 years. There is a list here of all the assets that the Congress has helped build using the public money. Now, the prime minister is in the process of selling the crown jewels of this country."