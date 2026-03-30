Congress Leader Parminder Tiwari Reportedly Stabbed to Death In Ludhiana Attack

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On 30 March 2026, Congress leader Parminder Tiwari was killed in the Machhiwara area of Ludhiana, Punjab. The incident occurred outside rental quarters along Hadiyan Road near Takhran village. Two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them attacked Tiwari with an axe, striking him repeatedly on the head. Tiwari collapsed at the scene and was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital. The assailants fled towards Malwa Chowk, and police are investigating the case.
As reported by Hindustan Times, eyewitnesses stated that the attack took place around 6:30 pm while Parminder Tiwari, who was the block Congress president, was sitting outside the quarters. The attackers used an axe and targeted Tiwari’s head multiple times before escaping the scene on their motorcycle.
Locals present at the site rushed Tiwari to a private hospital immediately after the assault. Coverage revealed that doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival due to the severity of his injuries.
The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Koom Kalan police station. Inspector Paramdeep Singh, the station in charge, confirmed that efforts are ongoing to identify and trace the assailants. Police investigations are focused on establishing the motive behind the murder, which remains undetermined at this stage.
“The motive behind the murder is yet to be established, and investigation is on,” Inspector Paramdeep Singh stated.
Residents in the area alleged that despite making repeated calls to the police helpline after the attack, there was no immediate response. Eyewitness accounts indicated that the assailants fled towards Malwa Chowk, and the police response time has been questioned by locals.
State Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring expressed condolences to Tiwari’s family and commented on the law and order situation in Punjab. Statements from officials highlighted concerns about public safety and the ongoing investigation.
At the time of reporting, no arrests had been made, and the police continued their search for the suspects. The investigation is ongoing as authorities gather evidence and interview witnesses to determine the circumstances and motive behind the killing.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.