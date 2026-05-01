Commercial LPG Prices Hiked by Rs 993, Being Sold at Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi

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On 1 May 2026, commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices in India were increased by nearly ₹1,000, marking the third consecutive monthly hike. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi rose to ₹3,071.50 from ₹2,078.50. This steep increase, attributed to global energy disruptions, has not affected domestic LPG prices, which remain unchanged for household consumers.
According to Hindustan Times, the latest revision follows earlier hikes of ₹195.50 per cylinder on 1 April and ₹114.50 on 1 March, resulting in a cumulative increase of ₹1,303 in two months. The surge is linked to global oil prices rising nearly 50% in recent weeks, primarily due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
As reported by The Hindu, the 42% hike has led to significant operational challenges for hostel and paying guest operators in Hyderabad, with many resorting to alternative cooking methods such as wood-fired stoves and induction cookers to manage costs. The response among operators has been described as one of resignation rather than protest.
As recent updates confirmed, the price hike applies specifically to commercial cylinders used by establishments like hotels and restaurants, while domestic LPG rates remain at Rs 913 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi. State-owned oil companies continue to revise prices monthly based on international benchmarks and currency exchange rates.
Stakeholder reactions in Hyderabad’s food sector have included both shock and resignation. Usha Rani, a food kiosk operator, stated, “We are already buying cylinders in the black market at ₹6,000 to ₹6,500, this official increase will make it even more expensive. Now, it will be difficult to increase the price again.”
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the price of domestic LPG used by households has not changed, remaining at ₹965 per refill in Telangana. The sharp increase is limited to commercial users, with no impact on household consumers.
Analysis showed that the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global petroleum supplies, has significantly affected India’s LPG imports. India relies on imports for 88% of its crude oil and about half of its natural gas, much of which passes through this region.
As coverage revealed, state-run oil companies have kept domestic LPG and aviation turbine fuel prices for local airlines unchanged, absorbing higher input costs to protect household consumers. The price revision has been limited to segments such as commercial LPG, bulk diesel, and fuel for international airline operations.
At the end of the latest revision, further details emerged that the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder now stands at ₹3,071.50 in Delhi, with similar increases in other major cities. Indian Oil Corporation stated that these measures reflect a calibrated approach to align with global market trends while ensuring economic stability for domestic consumers.
“The measures reflect the calibrated and balanced approach adopted by OMCs, under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, to align with global market trends while protecting domestic consumers and ensuring economic stability,” Indian Oil Corporation was quoted as saying.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.