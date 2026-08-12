Colombia Earthquake: Rescue Ops Continue as Thousands Still Missing, 250 Dead

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A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on 11 August 2026, causing extensive destruction across several cities. The disaster resulted in significant loss of life, with hundreds of people reported missing and widespread damage to infrastructure. Rescue operations continued through the night as authorities and volunteers searched for survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.
According to Maktoob Media, the earthquake’s epicentre was near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region, approximately 400 kilometres west of Bogotá, at a depth of about 103 kilometres. The Colombian Geological Service confirmed the final magnitude as 7.4, making it the strongest earthquake recorded in Colombia in the 21st century. The cities of Pereira, Cali, Quibdó, and Manizales were among the worst affected, with buildings collapsing and hundreds of others damaged.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Colombia’s location on the boundaries of several tectonic plates contributes to its seismic vulnerability. The earthquake involved the Nazca plate sliding beneath the South American plate, releasing significant energy. The depth of the epicentre allowed tremors to be felt as far as Panama, but also helped dissipate some of the energy, potentially averting an even greater disaster.
Initial government figures reported at least 111 confirmed deaths, but further coverage indicated that the death toll had risen to at least 240 by the following day, with more than 3,000 people missing. Rescue workers continued to search for survivors, and authorities warned that the number of casualties could increase as more information became available.
Midday updates showed that 188 people were officially listed as missing, though local reports suggested the figure could change as communications were restored and families reported missing relatives. President Abelardo de la Espriella declared a national state of emergency, prioritising rescue efforts and the provision of humanitarian aid to affected families.
"Every minute counts," said a rescue worker in Cali, as teams formed human chains to clear debris and search for survivors.
In addition to the loss of life, further details confirmed that 1,575 homes were affected, 37 homes were completely destroyed, and 61 buildings collapsed. Eighteen health centres, 52 educational centres, 17 community centres, 18 roads, and six airports also sustained damage. Airports across western Colombia were temporarily closed for structural inspections, and curfews were imposed in several cities to prevent looting and maintain public order.
International support was mobilised as rescue operations continued, with the United States announcing $15.5 million in emergency aid and countries such as Mexico, El Salvador, Chile, Ecuador, France, and Israel offering assistance. The government also announced temporary rental subsidies for families whose homes were damaged and allocated immediate economic assistance for those affected in Chocó.
By Tuesday afternoon, analysis showed that Colombia had registered more than 100 aftershocks, with the strongest measuring 4.8. Authorities warned that further aftershocks could continue, posing additional risks to rescue workers and survivors returning to damaged structures.
"Colombia is a seismic country and we have to be prepared for these natural disasters," said geologist German Prieto, emphasising the importance of building code compliance and forward planning.
Efforts to mitigate the impact of future earthquakes were discussed as experts highlighted the need for improved building regulations and international data sharing. The government’s immediate focus remained on rescue and relief, with the full scale of the disaster still being assessed as operations continued overnight.
"The scale of the disaster is still being assessed as rescue operations continued overnight," authorities stated, underlining the ongoing nature of the emergency response.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.