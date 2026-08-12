Colombia Earthquake: Rescue Ops Continue as Thousands Still Missing, 250 Dead

According to Maktoob Media, the earthquake’s epicentre was near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region, approximately 400 kilometres west of Bogotá, at a depth of about 103 kilometres. The Colombian Geological Service confirmed the final magnitude as 7.4, making it the strongest earthquake recorded in Colombia in the 21st century. The cities of Pereira, Cali, Quibdó, and Manizales were among the worst affected, with buildings collapsing and hundreds of others damaged.