US Press Gala Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Assassination of Trump

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, has been formally charged with the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The event, held at the Washington Hilton, was disrupted when Allen allegedly tried to storm the venue armed with firearms and knives, prompting an immediate evacuation of the President, First Lady, and senior administration officials. Allen appeared in court on 27 April 2026 to face multiple charges, including attempted assassination and firearms violations.