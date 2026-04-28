US Press Gala Shooting Suspect Charged With Attempted Assassination of Trump

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Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, has been formally charged with the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump following a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The event, held at the Washington Hilton, was disrupted when Allen allegedly tried to storm the venue armed with firearms and knives, prompting an immediate evacuation of the President, First Lady, and senior administration officials. Allen appeared in court on 27 April 2026 to face multiple charges, including attempted assassination and firearms violations.
According to The Guardian, the incident has raised significant questions about security protocols at high-profile political events. Despite the chaos, some guests remained calm, with one reportedly staying to finish their meal as the situation unfolded. The attempted attack has led to renewed scrutiny of protective measures for public officials.
As reported by The Hindu, Allen’s court appearance followed a chaotic scene in which shots were fired and guests sought cover under tables. President Trump was quickly escorted from the stage by security personnel, and no fatalities were reported during the incident. Authorities confirmed that Allen faces the possibility of a life sentence if convicted of the charges.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Allen’s case is the latest in a series of attempts or threats against Donald Trump in recent years. Previous incidents include the July 2024 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a September 2024 attempt at a Florida golf course. Prosecutors stated, “He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J Trump.”
“He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J Trump,” prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine said in court, as cited in coverage of the proceedings.
Coverage revealed that the shooting quickly became the subject of conspiracy theories online, with some social media users falsely claiming the incident was staged for political purposes. Fact-checkers and disinformation watchdogs have found no evidence to support these claims, and authorities have maintained that the threat was real and immediate.
Officials responded to additional rumors circulating after the event, including speculation about the identities and actions of other guests. Fact-checking indicated that viral claims about a Ukrainian diplomat taking wine bottles during the evacuation were unsubstantiated, and the individual in question was not identified as a diplomat.
In the aftermath, public attention also focused on the conduct of high-profile attendees. Analysis showed that viral images and claims regarding White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s actions during the evacuation were clarified by his wife, Katie Miller, who explained the circumstances and dismissed allegations of inappropriate conduct.
“So, my dear husband lifts me up,” Katie Miller said, explaining the urgency and confusion during the evacuation, and clarifying that her husband’s actions were misinterpreted online.
Political tensions escalated further after the incident, with comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s joke about Melania Trump drawing criticism from both the President and First Lady. Reporting indicated that Melania Trump called for action against Kimmel, linking his remarks to the broader climate of hostility and the recent security scare.
Public statements from Donald Trump and Melania Trump condemned the rhetoric surrounding the event. Further details emerged as both called for Kimmel’s removal from television, citing concerns about the impact of inflammatory language on public safety and political discourse.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.